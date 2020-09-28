Garver explains the importance of sleep

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Getting the right amount of sleep can greatly impact your productivity at work and at home. Engineering firm Garver joined Good Day Anchor Pat Walker to talk about the importance of sleep and to share a few tips on how to get a better night’s rest.

Why sleep is important. While you sleep, your body recovers from damage and protects itself against illness. A chronic lack of sleep can have serious effects on our health, increasing our risk for obesity, heart disease, and type 2 diabetes. School age kids need 9-12 hours of sleep and adults need 7-9 hours.

Reserve your bed for sleep. Reserve your bed as a place to sleep, a place where you can feel relaxed and peaceful. Try not to nap, work, or eat in your bed. Setting a bedtime will help you prioritize your slumber.

Start a bedtime ritual. Rituals help signal the body and mind that it’s about to be time for sleep. Listening to music, gently stretching, reading a book, and making the air cool are all great ways to help you wind down. Also, try to not look at screens or drink caffeine and alcohol a few hours before bed.

