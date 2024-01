LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Are you currently planning a wedding? The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette 2024 Wedding Show is coming up this weekend.

Ashlyn Johnson from Gently Loved Bridal joined Good Day Arkansas to showcase wedding dress options that will be modeled at the show.

The event will be held Sunday, Jan. 14 at The Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock from 12:30 to 4 p.m. The fashion show will start at 3 p.m.

Tickets, ranging from $10 to $50, can be purchased at ArkansasBridalCommunity.com.