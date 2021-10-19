Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Coronavirus
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Monday Night Mystery
Entertainment
BestReviews
Meet the Team
Regional News Partners
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Little Rock police investigating fatal crash Tuesday morning
ARDOT: Lane blockage on I-30 near Benton has been cleared
Bottle shock: Wine shortage could result from supply chain issue, winery exec says
Video
Black Friday 2021 deals already? These retailers say yes
Storm Team
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Troy’s Terrific Travels
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Wolves Den Report
Silver Star Nation
Japan 2020
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Race – Daytona
Fishing with Big Sarge
Top Stories
Rights activists urge boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics
Top Stories
Prospect of no jab, no visa for Australian Open tennis stars
LEADING OFF: Dodgers seek NLCS rally as series shifts to LA
Astros scramble after pitchers pounded for 25 runs by Boston
Titans stop Allen on 4th down, hang on to beat Bills 34-31
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Share the Road
Yoga Warriors
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Family Health
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Get Fit: Club Fit
Good Day
Posted:
Oct 19, 2021 / 07:39 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 19, 2021 / 07:39 AM CDT
Bashay at Club Fit helped Hayden Nix get moving on Monday!
Trending Stories
Little Rock police investigating fatal crash Tuesday morning
Sunday night crash in Saline County kills one, injures 10
Video
Police: Victim shot Sunday morning in Pine Bluff intersection has died, becoming second death in violent weekend
Video
One dead, 10 injured after crash in Saline County Sunday night
Community reacts after Sunday night shooting in Hot Springs leaves 4 people injured
Video