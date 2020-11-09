Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Pass or Fail
Coronavirus
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Plant Poetry – What makes trees strong just might work for people too.
Video
Trump fires Defense Secretary Esper, replaces him with counterterrorism director
Arrest made in connection to deadly 2004 Ark. cold case
Arkansas Head Coach Sam Pittman tests positive for COVID-19
Storm Team
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Wolves Den Report
Silver Star Nation
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Notre Dame mandates virus testing after football celebration
Top Stories
Bucks player signs $750K settlement agreement over arrest
No. 1 Zags: Gonzaga begins season atop Top 25 for first time
Garcia withdraws from Masters after positive COVID-19 test
Washington Nationals make their pitch to Biden, invite him to throw first ball on opening day
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 postponed
Black History Month
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Senior Graduation Send-Off
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Senior Sports Send-Off
Senior Send-Off Yearbook
Drive On Arkansas
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Get Fit with 10 Fitness
Good Day
Posted:
Nov 9, 2020 / 09:35 AM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 9, 2020 / 09:35 AM CST
Brandi with 10 Fitness showed Pat Walker some ab exercises you can do at home.
Trending Stories
Arrest made in connection to deadly 2004 Ark. cold case
Mike Pence heading to Florida vacation island
Arkansas Storm Team
LRPD investigating shooting near Interstate 30 early Sunday
Family of 14-year-old shooting victim speaks out
Video