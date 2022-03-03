Churches, small groups, workplaces, organizations and individuals can share the light of belonging, self-worth and love by donating necessities to the Arkansas children and families in the care of Methodist Family Health. From Ash Wednesday on March 2, 2022, to Easter on Sunday, April 17, we ask Arkansans to gather the following necessities, purchase them online, or donate funds to purchase them and deliver them to the closest Methodist Counseling Clinic in their community.

The counseling clinic closest to the donor. Donations accepted from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Locations are:

Alma: 1209 Hwy 71N, Suite B, Alma, AR 72921; phone 479-632-1022

Batesville: 500 E. Main St., Suite 310, Batesville, AR 72501; phone 870-569-4890

Fayetteville: 74 W. Sunbridge Dr., Fayetteville, AR 72703; phone 479-582-5565

Heber Springs: 515 W. Main St., Heber Springs, AR 72543; phone 501-365-3022

Hot Springs: 100 Ridgeway, Suite 5, Hot Springs, AR 71901; phone 501-318-6066

Jonesboro: 2239 S. Caraway, Suite M, Jonesboro, AR 72401; phone 870-910-3757

Little Rock: 1600 Aldersgate Road, Suite 100B, Little Rock, AR 72205; phone 501-906-4201

Magnolia: 621 E. North St., Magnolia, AR 71753; phone 870-234-0739

For more details and locations, go to their website.