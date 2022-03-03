Churches, small groups, workplaces, organizations and individuals can share the light of belonging, self-worth and love by donating necessities to the Arkansas children and families in the care of Methodist Family Health. From Ash Wednesday on March 2, 2022, to Easter on Sunday, April 17, we ask Arkansans to gather the following necessities, purchase them online, or donate funds to purchase them and deliver them to the closest Methodist Counseling Clinic in their community.
The counseling clinic closest to the donor. Donations accepted from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Locations are:
- Alma: 1209 Hwy 71N, Suite B, Alma, AR 72921; phone 479-632-1022
- Batesville: 500 E. Main St., Suite 310, Batesville, AR 72501; phone 870-569-4890
- Fayetteville: 74 W. Sunbridge Dr., Fayetteville, AR 72703; phone 479-582-5565
- Heber Springs: 515 W. Main St., Heber Springs, AR 72543; phone 501-365-3022
- Hot Springs: 100 Ridgeway, Suite 5, Hot Springs, AR 71901; phone 501-318-6066
- Jonesboro: 2239 S. Caraway, Suite M, Jonesboro, AR 72401; phone 870-910-3757
- Little Rock: 1600 Aldersgate Road, Suite 100B, Little Rock, AR 72205; phone 501-906-4201
- Magnolia: 621 E. North St., Magnolia, AR 71753; phone 870-234-0739
For more details and locations, go to their website.