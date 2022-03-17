Baptist Health APRN Kelly Bassett joined Ashlei King to show a healthy recipe and bariatric surgery. You can go to their website or call 501-202-4477or888-BAPTIST for more information.
Buffalo Chicken Zucchini Boats
6 Servings
241 Calories
19 g Protein
9 g Carbohydrate
15 g Fat
4 zucchini
1 tablespoon of olive oil
1/2 cup onion
2 cloves of garlic
1 lb ground chicken
1/2 cup buffalo sauce
1/2 cup of mozzarella cheese
Preheat oven to 400 F
Cut off the ends of the zucchini and slice in half lengthwise
Use a spoon to hollow out the zucchini, leaving around 1/4 inch at the bottom and sides
Place the zucchini on a large baking sheet lined with parchment paper, set aside
Add the olive oil to a large skillet, add the onion, garlic and chicken- cook 5 minutes
Add the buffalo sauce and cook for an extra 2-3 minutes. Remove from heat and spoon into the hollowed zucchini
Place in the oven for minutes, remove from the oven and top with mozzarella cheese- place back in the oven for 7 minutes
Remove from the oven. Sprinkle with green onion and drizzle with Ranch or Bleu Cheese dressing.