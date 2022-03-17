Baptist Health APRN Kelly Bassett joined Ashlei King to show a healthy recipe and bariatric surgery. You can go to their website or call 501-202-4477or888-BAPTIST for more information.

Buffalo Chicken Zucchini Boats

6 Servings

241 Calories

19 g Protein

9 g Carbohydrate

15 g Fat

4 zucchini

1 tablespoon of olive oil

1/2 cup onion

2 cloves of garlic

1 lb ground chicken

1/2 cup buffalo sauce

1/2 cup of mozzarella cheese

Preheat oven to 400 F

Cut off the ends of the zucchini and slice in half lengthwise

Use a spoon to hollow out the zucchini, leaving around 1/4 inch at the bottom and sides

Place the zucchini on a large baking sheet lined with parchment paper, set aside

Add the olive oil to a large skillet, add the onion, garlic and chicken- cook 5 minutes

Add the buffalo sauce and cook for an extra 2-3 minutes. Remove from heat and spoon into the hollowed zucchini

Place in the oven for minutes, remove from the oven and top with mozzarella cheese- place back in the oven for 7 minutes

Remove from the oven. Sprinkle with green onion and drizzle with Ranch or Bleu Cheese dressing.