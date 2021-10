LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Powerball players have been lucky over the past two weeks, with four residents winning big and claiming prizes of $50,000 and $100,000.

The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery announced that Laconda Robinson of Hamburg won a $100,000 Powerball prize from last Saturday’s drawing after matching four of five white-ball numbers and the Powerball. She had also purchased the Power Play ticket, doubling her $50,000 prize, which she plans to use to bless someone with her winnings.