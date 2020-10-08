Good Day faces off with another news station for a good cause

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A local new battle is brewing for a good cause. Good Day Arkansas’s Ashlei King, Pat Walker and Carmen Rose will face off against Channel 11 in a game of “Survey Says.” It’s a Family Feud style game designed to help raise money for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arkansas.

You can watch the game at 6 p.m. on the BBBSCA Facebook page. Different games will air each Thursday in October. While watching, you will be able to donate money to the organization. All money will go toward the costs of matching Bigs with Littles.