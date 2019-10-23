Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Worker reported pinned under trailer in Jonesboro, coroner called to scene
Top Stories
LIVE NOW: Accused fentanyl distributors arrested in Arkansas
Conway woman accused of stealing $600K from Medicaid
Fayetteville couple accused of tying up roommate, stuffing him in closet
Flu cases in Arkansas minimal
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Harbaugh tells players’ parents he’s not leaving Michigan
Top Stories
15-year-old becomes youngest winner of sanctioned tour event
Top Stories
Players to go on strike in Spanish women’s soccer league
Feds detain ex Russian Olympic official in South Florida
Pirates part ways with president Coonelly after 12 years
Paralympian Marieke Vervoort fulfills wish to take own life
Keep On Amazing
AR Careers
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Automotive Pros
Legal Pros
Contests
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors
Stop Bullying
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Horoscopes
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
FOX16 Showcase
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Search
Search
Search
Good Earth Garden Center: Bulbs
Good Day
Posted:
Oct 23, 2019 / 09:44 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 23, 2019 / 09:44 AM CDT
Gregg and Jeff discuss bulbs