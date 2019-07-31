Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Top Stories
2 teens shot, 1 dead after Pulaski Co. shooting
Top Stories
Blog: In the spin room after the Democratic debate
Difference Makers Award: Family Promise changing lives of those who struggle with homelessness
Mentor Match: Benton cheer squads show you’re never too young to mentor
Board of Directors discuss how plastic bags impact the City
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Sports
Pig Trail Nation
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Silver Star Nation
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Dolphins’ Hall of Fame linebacker Buoniconti dead at 78
Top Stories
Looking for starters at Hall of Fame Game? Try the O-lines
Top Stories
Agent: Saints, Thomas, agree on 5-year, $100M contract
LEADING OFF: Deadline day drama for Minor, others
Indians trade fiery Bauer to Reds, land Puig in 3-team deal
Garcia HR, 2-run 2B leads Rays to 6-5 win over Red Sox
Keep On Amazing
AR Careers
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors
Stop Bullying
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Horoscopes
Jobs
Terrell Talk
FOX16 Showcase
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Search
Search
Search
Good Earth Garden Center: House Plants
Good Day
Posted:
Jul 31, 2019 / 09:49 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 31, 2019 / 09:50 AM CDT
Gregg and Jeff discuss house plants.