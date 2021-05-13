Good Earth Garden Center: Mosquito Prevention

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock golf has something special cooking on the green. The Trojans have earned a NCAA Regional Championships trip for the third time in program history, and the first in 20 years. The team finished the regular season ranked number 55 in national rankings, earning a number nine seed in the Stillwater Regional. Little Rock is the number two rated team in Sun Belt, coming off a runner-up showing at the conference championship.

Leading the way for the Trojans is junior Anton Albers, a Germany native, who was recently highlighted as first team all-conference. Fifth-year senior Logan Pate followed as a third-team selection. Nick Walters hears from the standout golfers about Little Rock's season and their all-Sun Belt honors.