Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Coronavirus
Video Center
National News
Remarkable Women of Arkansas
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Monday Night Mystery
Entertainment
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
Arkansas, Tennessee transportation officials meet to map out next steps for I-40 bridge repair
Video
Little Rock golf earns NCAA Regional Championships bid for first time in 20 years
Video
The real Alexa? Voice of Amazon assistant may have been revealed
Video
‘In Da Club’: 50 Cent visits Little Rock liquor store, nightclub
Video
Storm Team
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Wolves Den Report
Silver Star Nation
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Midnight Bourbon, Concert Tour are top Preakness challengers
Top Stories
Former McClellan Star Running Back Playing for FCS Championship
Video
Protests outside, struggles inside: Man U loses to Liverpool
Little Rock golf earns NCAA Regional Championships bid for first time in 20 years
Video
North Carolina is king and queen of NCAA lacrosse tourneys
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Yoga Warriors
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Drive On Arkansas
Family Health
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Good Earth Garden Center: Mosquito Prevention
Good Day
Posted:
May 13, 2021 / 09:46 AM CDT
/
Updated:
May 13, 2021 / 03:50 PM CDT
Gregg and Jeff talk about mosquito prevention at the Good Earth Garden Center.
Trending Stories
‘In Da Club’: 50 Cent visits Little Rock liquor store, nightclub
Video
Exposing the underground world of modern-day human traffickers in Arkansas
Video
Police respond to shooting near Little Rock strip mall
I-40 bridge connecting Arkansas, Tennessee closed for emergency maintenance
Video
‘We need to get people off the bridge as soon as possible’; Hear bridge crews frantic 911 calls after I-40 bridge crack found
Audio