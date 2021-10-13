Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Coronavirus
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Monday Night Mystery
Entertainment
BestReviews
Meet the Team
Regional News Partners
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
California woman charged with hosting underage teen sex parties
Video
Cleveland Clinic denies woman liver transplant over vaccine refusal
Video
Sheriff: Arkansas cop let inmates buy beer, cigarettes
Boozman raises more than $1M in third quarter, raising total to nearly $3M for reelection bid
Storm Team
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Troy’s Terrific Travels
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Wolves Den Report
Silver Star Nation
Japan 2020
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Race – Daytona
Fishing with Big Sarge
Top Stories
LEADING OFF: Dodgers, Giants prep for deciding NLDS Game 5
Top Stories
Close calls: NFL has record number of games decided late
LEADING OFF: La Russa, White Sox weigh ’22 after elimination
Going the distance: Giants-Dodgers headed to Game 5 Thursday
Vegas defeats Seattle, 4-3, ruins Kraken league debut
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Share the Road
Yoga Warriors
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Family Health
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Good Earth Garden Center: Pumpkin recipes
Good Day
by:
LINDSEY BRYANT
Posted:
Oct 13, 2021 / 09:36 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 13, 2021 / 11:19 AM CDT
Jeff and Gregg try out some pumpkin recipes ahead of Halloween.
Trending Stories
Parents, students react to shooting at Little Rock’s Central High School
Video
Murdered UAPB Cheerleader Remembered
Video
Family, police still looking for answers decade after UALR student killed
Video
Good Earth Garden Center
Video
“A Visionary Vernacular Road Trip”
Video