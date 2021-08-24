Goodness Village celebrating the opening of 20th apartment

Goodness Village is celebrating the opening of their 20th apartment with a ribbon cutting and open house. The non-profit organization provides affordable apartment housing in Little Rock for patients and their families who require outpatient medical treatment.



For 25 years Goodness Village has been providing affordable housing and compassionate care to patients and their families traveling to Little Rock for medical treatment. The organization began with 3 apartments designed to serve as an outreach to bone-marrow transplant patients. Today, they have 20 apartments and are welcoming patients from all Little Rock hospitals for any medical treatment.

Goodness Village provides a comfortable stay at an affordable price, and scholarships are available to those experiencing financial hardships.