LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A new service is starting in Arkansas looking to give adults training in areas where they can find new careers.

Goodwill Industries of Arkansas is launching the Goodwill Training and Education Center in Little Rock to serve adults looking to earn their high school diploma or obtain industry-leading credentials and certifications.

The center is open to adults 19 and older and will feature industry-leading programs like health care, logistics, welding, computer technology and more.

The program is completely free and has onsite childcare for those who need it.

For more information on how to register, visit GoodwilAR.org/Education.