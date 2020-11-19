Great American Smokeout Day

Tobacco use continues to be the leading cause of preventable death in the United States, accounting for about 30% of all cancer deaths. While fewer people are smoking cigarettes and smoking rates have drastically dropped in the U.S. during the past several decades, there are still an estimated 34.2 million people in the U.S. who smoke. For this year’s 45th Great American Smokeout on Thursday, November 19, 2020, the American Cancer Society (ACS) is reminding people who smoke to use this as a day to make a plan to commit to a tobacco- and smoke-free life year-round, especially people who are at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.