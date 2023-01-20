LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Grit & Grace Nation is teaming up with Professional Bull Riders to bring a scholarship opportunity to young girls in Central Arkansas. The nonprofit organization is asking young ladies to submit a video demonstrating how they lead with courage, grit and grace in any area of personal growth, service, community, animal welfare, ministry, sports, tech, innovation, arts or western sports.

The top 10 video nominees will be invited to be VIP guests of Grit & Grace at the PBR Unleash the Beast Bull Riding event Saturday, March 4 at Simmons Bank Arena. The winner will be announced at the event. That winner will then be entered into the national scholarship round for a chance to win a Grit & Grace Girl of the Year Scholarship/Internship in May 2023 at PBR World Finals Competition.

Grit & Grace is a nonprofit that strives to cultivate young ladies who lead with courage, grit and grace. Former TV news anchor Fanchon Stinger founded the organization. Click here for more information on Grit & Grace and the scholarship opportunity.