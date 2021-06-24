Group to host inaugural March for Black Women and Girls in LR

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The T.U.R.N. Project in collaboration with The Bernice Gardens is hosting the inaugural March for Black Woman and Girls in Little Rock. The event will take place on Saturday, June 26 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at The Bernice Gardens located at 1401 South Main.

This year’s theme is “To Change the Things I Cannot Accept.” According to the organizer, the event will be an all-inclusive event that will celebrate Black Womanhood and address issues across ethnicity, nationality, class, sexual orientation, and identity that Black women are facing within our own community as well as the greater society.

Watch the video above to learn more about the event.