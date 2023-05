LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Central Arkansas hairstylist is hosting a master class geared toward maintaining interracial hair. Melissa Sturthers is a licensed hairstylist and owns the Color Queen Beautique. She created a haircare master class for mom’s of biracial children.

Struthers is hosting a launch party for her master class on Saturday, May 13 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ron Robinson Theater.

