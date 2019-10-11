Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. releases statement on vote to return local control of LRSD
Top Stories
2019 Arkansas State Fair Info
Kid chefs sell-out show in NLR: Master Chef Jr. on Tour
Update: State Board of Education unanimously passes to put LRSD on a pathway to local control, takes negotiating power away from LREA
LR mother warns of vaping dangers after son’s diagnosis
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Delle Donne, Mystics wrap up WNBA season with 1st title
Top Stories
NBA decides to remain silent for rest of China trip
Top Stories
AP Interview: Pop star close to being Swedish soccer champ
Nike closing Oregon Project in wake of Salazar doping ban
Federer, Djokovic both lose in Shanghai quarterfinals
Patriots force 4 turnovers, beat Giants 35-14 to reach 6-0
Keep On Amazing
AR Careers
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Automotive Pros
Legal Pros
Contests
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors
Stop Bullying
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Horoscopes
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
FOX16 Showcase
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Search
Search
Search
HarvestFest
Good Day
Posted:
Oct 11, 2019 / 09:33 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 11, 2019 / 09:33 AM CDT
HarvestFest t is Saturday in Hillcrest in Little Rock.