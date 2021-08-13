Health Alert: Getting your kids on a sleep schedule for school

UAMS sleep medicine physician Doctor Caris Fitzgerald gave Good Day anchor Ashlei King some tips to get your kids on a good sleep pattern.
Doctor Fitzgerald said It really all starts with knowing when you need to get up to comfortably make it to school. You want to allow for a transition right after wake. Ideally that might include 5-10min of snuggles, prayer, or discussion to set a good foundation for the day. Then you want to add on top of that an allowance of time to get ready comfortably, get breakfast, brush teeth, and get to school even if traffic is heavy. Once that time frame is known count backwards from the school start time to determine wake and then subtract your sleep need (which is roughly 10hrs for school age kids) to determine bed time.