LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A group of nonprofit and health organizations will host a screening of the award-winning documentary “Aftershock” at Philander Smith College’s Kendall Center on February 9. “Aftershock” follows two families after the preventable deaths of their loved ones due to childbirth complications. The film highlights the Black maternal health crisis.

“In Arkansas, childbearing women are dying at a rate 15% higher than the national average. And the rate is more than twice as high for Black Arkansans than White Arkansans,” said Loretta Alexander, Health Policy Director at Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families. “We are hoping the screening of Aftershock will help raise awareness in our state about the need for serious reforms in how we care for pregnant and new moms, and in particular the need to address systemic problems causing Black mothers to die at much higher rates.”

There will be a reception before the screening at 5:30 p.m. The film will begin at 6 p.m.