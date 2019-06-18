Heart Healthy Snacks

Summer Farro Salad

INGREDIENTS

1/3 cups plus 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 small yellow onion, quartered

1 small carrot, halved

1 celery rib, halved

12 ounces farro (1 and ¾ cups)

5 cups of water

Kosher salt

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

Freshly ground pepper

½ small red onion, thinly sliced

1 small seedless cucumber, halved lengthwise and thinly sliced crosswise

1 pint grape tomatoes, halved

¼ cup chopped fresh basil

INSTRUCTIONS

1. In a large saucepan, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil. Add the yellow onion, carrot and celery, cover and cook over moderately low heat until barely softened, about 5 minutes. Add the farro and stir to coat with oil. Add the water and bring to a boil. Cover and simmer over low heat until the farro is barely tender, about 10 minutes; season with salt. Cover and simmer until the farro is al dente, about 10 minutes longer. Drain the farro and discard the onion, carrot and celery. Let cool completely.

2. In a large bowl, whisk the remaining 1/3 cup of olive oil with the vinegar and season with salt and pepper. Fold in the farro, red onion, cucumber, tomatoes and basil, season with salt and pepper and serve.

5-Minute Healthy Strawberry Frozen Yogurt

INGREDIENTS

4 cups frozen strawberries

3 Tablespoons agave nectar or honey

½ cup plain yogurt (non-fat or full fat)

1 Tablespoon fresh lemon juice

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Add the frozen strawberries, agave nectar (or honey), yogurt and lemon juice to the bowl of a food processor. Process until creamy, about 5 minutes

2. Serve the frozen yogurt immediately or transfer it to an airtight container and store it in the freezer for up to 1 month.

TIPS

1. For a sweeter-tasting dessert you can add additional agave nectar or honey.

2. Fresh strawberries can be used in place of frozen, however the fresh strawberries must be frozen solid.