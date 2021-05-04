Hemingway-Pfeiffer Museum and Educational Center

Piggott, Arkansas is the home to The Hemingway-Pfeiffer Museum and Educational Center. Ernest Hemingway spent a lot of time there with his second wife Pauline Pfeiffer. Pauline’s parents owned 60,00 acres of land in Northeast Arkansas.

In the 1930s the barn was converted to a studio to give Hemingway privacy so he could write when he was visiting. Portions of one of his most famous novels A Farewell to Arms and several short stories were written there.

Both the home and the barn studio were named to the National Historic Register in 1982.

