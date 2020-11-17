Holiday Bread Pudding with a Rum Raisin Sauce

Ingredients:

1 loaf Challah Bread

1 quart Hiland Egg Nog 

3 eggs

1 ½ cup sugar

2 Tbsp. Vanilla

1 tsp Nutmeg

1 tsp Salt

2 tsp Cinnamon

3 Tbsp. Butter (Melted)

½ cup Pecans (Toasted and Chopped) *Optional

Rum Raisin Sauce:

¼ cup Golden Raisins

¼ cup Spiced Rum (I use Captain Morgan)

1 stick Hiland Butter

1 cup Brown Sugar

 Directions:

  1. Preheat your oven to 350 degrees.
  2. Cut your bread into 1 inch cubes. For a more rustic bread pudding you can just tear the bread into pieces.
  3. Toast your bread cubes in the oven for approximately 3-5 minutes until a little golden brown. (The dryer the bread the more liquid it absorbs.)
  4. In a large mixing bowl combine Egg Nog, Eggs, Sugar, Nutmeg, Cinnamon, Salt, and Vanilla whisking the mixture until everything is incorporated.
  5. In a 9×13 baking dish pour in your melted butter and swirl around in pan to make sure the whole surface is covered.
  6. Place bread cubes in the baking dish.
  7. Pour your custard mixture over the bread and make sure all of the bread is covered and soaking in the liquid. Let sit for 5 minutes to allow the bread to soak up the liquid.
  1. Bake at 350 for 45 minutes or until the top is golden and when touched there is a slight spring back.
  2. For the sauce: Start by placing the golden raisins in a small bowl with the rum to soak and rehydrate the raisins.
  3. In a saucepan melt the stick of butter until completely melted.
  4. Add in your brown sugar making sure to stir until sugar is completely dissolved and the mixture starts to bubble.
  5. Remove liquid off of the raisins, making sure to reserve the liquid.
  6. Slowly add in the rum to the saucepan. Then bring back to a slight boil. You want it to be bubbling.
  7. Fold in the raisins and finish with 1 tsp of salt.
  8. Remove bread pudding from oven and let sit for approximately 10 minutes.
  9. Finish with rum raisin sauce and chopped pecans. Maybe even a scoop of vanilla ice cream and serve.
Finish with rum raisin sauce and chopped pecans. Maybe even a scoop of vanilla ice cream and serve

