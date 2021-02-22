Honoring Black History: Dope Runna Clothing

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – FOX16 Good Day Arkansas is shining a spotlight on Black-owned businesses. Dope Runna Clothing is an athlesiure fitness company based in Little Rock. Charlo Campbell started the company in 2017.

Since it’s inception, the clothing company has sold merchandise in 47 states and six countries. The owners have dressed pro athletes from the Washington Redskins, Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots.

Dope Runna Clothing is about more than just selling clothes. The CEO also holds events for the youth and homeless community. It also started a fitness boot camp, which has helped more than 65 people lose up to a combined 600 pounds.

