LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Juneteenth Arkansas Festival Committee is bringing back its Juneteenth celebration to Little Rock. The event will include a carnival, 3 on 3 tournament, shopping, music, food and more. It’s happening Saturday, June 18 at Interstate Park, which is located at 3900 South Arch Street.

The committee is currently seeking volunteers and donors to help the event go off without a hitch. For more information, watch the video above and click here to find out how you can volunteer or donate.