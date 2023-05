LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Juneteenth Arkansas Festival presented by the Kimbrough Family Foundation is seeking vendors for its upcoming event. The event will kick off on June 17 at 1 p.m. with a parade, followed by the festival at 3 p.m. and fireworks at 8:30 p.m.

The event currently has about 100 vendors and is looking to double that number.

For more information, watch the video above and visit the Juneteenth Arkansas Festival website.