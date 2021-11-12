Korto Momolu Day on Saturday

Arkansan and “Project Runway” alum is behind honored with Korto Momolu Day. It’s Saturday, November 13. She will also show her election that day.

The event will include a reception and a pop-up shop, immediately after the show. All seating will be front row only, thereby allowing all guest to experience the spectacular event as a VIP!

There will be live performances included by Tawana Campbell-Berry, Dee Dee Jones and The Westwind School for Performing Arts.

The event will also feature designers, Oliver Fitzpatrick and introduce Aryea Kolubah. Music will be provided by DJ Nick Hud.

Doors will open at 3:30pm, followed by a preshow and cocktails. The official show will begin at 4pm, followed by live music, cocktail hour and a pop-up shop.

What: Korto Momolu Day

When: Saturday, November 13, 2021

Where: 1201 center street, Little Rock, Arkansas

(Tickets: $50, exclusively front row only)