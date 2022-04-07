La Petite Roche Tricentennial Celebration is this Saturday.
Commemoration and Dedication Ceremony
10 a.m. – 11 a.m., Sturgis Plaza at La Petite Roche Heritage Site, Riverfront Park
Family Fair
11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Riverfront Park and Museum of Discovery
Kids’ activities including bounce houses, a rock-climbing wall, a spinning ride and a swinging pirate ship. There will also be food trucks and cultural offerings from the Early Arkansaw Reenactors Association and Native American organizations, plus hands-on activities at the Museum of Discovery.
An Arkansas-Themed Community Concert and Fireworks Celebration
7 – 9:30 p.m.,
The Rodney Block Collective (jazz/hip-hop quartet), Randall Shreve and the DeVilles (indie rock), and Huckleberry Jam (country) – plus a special performance by the Philander Smith Collegiate Choir.
After Party Concert
9:30 – 11:30 p.m.,
Randall Shreve and the DeVilles