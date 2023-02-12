LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – If you’re looking for some easy last-minute recipes for your Super Bowl party, a local woman who’s passionate about cooking can help you out. Sundra Akins stopped by Good Day Arkansas ahead of the big game to show off some easy recipes.

Akins made meatloaf meatballs on a stick with a gravy. She also made a cream cheese ball and CoCo’s Party Punch. The recipes are below.

Atkins, who is also called CoCo by her grandchildren, has three cookbooks that can be found on Amazon. They’re called Cooking with CoCo: Every Batch Made from Scratch, Cooking with CoCo: KETO STYLE, and Giving Thanks: Family Friends Food (Cooking with CoCo). She also streams a show every Friday at 7 p.m. on her YouTube channel and Facebook page.

Meatloaf meatballs on a stick ingredients:

½ cup Panko crumbs

1/ cup milk

2 large eggs

1/ cup ketchup

2/ cup finely dice onion

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

2 teaspoons black pepper

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon garlic powder

2 pounds ground beef or ground turkey

1 tablespoon olive oil

Gravy Ingredients:

3 tablespoons butter

2(8-ounce) packages of portabella mushrooms

½ medium onion, sliced

¼ cup all-purpose flour

Cups beef broth

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

½ teaspoon black pepper

Cream cheese ball Ingredients:

16 oz cream cheese, softened

½ cup sour cream

8 oz sharp cheddar cheese, freshly grated

½ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ cup fresh green onions, finely diced

¼ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

1 cup pecan pieces

CoCo’s Party Punch Ingredients: