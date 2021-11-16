There are several reasons why recycling is important for our environment, but the main reasons are that it reduces waste pollution, harmful emissions and litter while saving our natural resources, reducing costs of goods and keeping our communities clean.
● Litter-Free Week in Saline County
● Nov. 15 through Nov. 19
● Report Litter Violations to the Recycle Saline Tip Line at 501-778-2222 or go to their website.
