Little Rock Farmers’ Market begins Saturday

Good Day
Posted: / Updated:

In conjunction with the opening of the Farmers’ Market on May 1 (5/01), the River Market will host festivities for 501 Day, a new celebration of all things Central Arkansas. Local businesses are encouraged to show their “501” pride with special 501-themed offers, activities and merchandise.

  • Features farm-fresh produce from farms throughout region and state and locally-made crafts and goods
    • Public market
    • To become a vendor, visit the River Market website listed below to download an application form.
      • Will find rules/regulations and cost
      • Can submit application day of Farmers’ Market
      • Masks and Social Distancing expected

