Little Rock Farmers’ Market begins Saturday

In conjunction with the opening of the Farmers’ Market on May 1 (5/01), the River Market will host festivities for 501 Day, a new celebration of all things Central Arkansas. Local businesses are encouraged to show their “501” pride with special 501-themed offers, activities and merchandise.
- Features farm-fresh produce from farms throughout region and state and locally-made crafts and goods
- Public market
- To become a vendor, visit the River Market website listed below to download an application form.
- Will find rules/regulations and cost
- Can submit application day of Farmers’ Market
- Masks and Social Distancing expected
- Every Saturday in May-September, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. ending September 25
- http://www.RiverMarker.info