Features farm-fresh produce from farms throughout region and state and locally made crafts and goods

Public market

• Every Saturday in May-September, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. ending September 3

• Located at the River Market Pavilions

o Free parking is offered to LRFM patrons in the central parking lot off Ottenheimer, and the River Market Parking Deck (2nd and River Market Avenue)

Special VIP parking is available for senior and handicapped individuals. Just enter the parking lot off Ottenheimer and President Clinton Avenue, and the parking attendants at the kiosk will be happy to direct you to a nearby and accessible parking spot.