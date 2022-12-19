LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A 12-year-old girl from Little Rock is making a name for herself in the music world. LeiLani Anjalila Bell is a songwriter, recording artist, speaker, entrepreneur and honors student.

Bell recently released her debut single, “You Survived,” featuring her father Tracy Bell and Josh Myles. Shortly after that, she released her first Christmas song called, “It’s Christmas Time.” Bell also recently signed her first record deal with Black Smoke Music Group. Her Christmas song is number one on the label’s annual Christmas album.

Bell’s love for music began when she was two years old. She would make up her own songs with her own unique cadences and chants. She taught herself to sing and would often lead praise and worship at her grandparents’ church.

In addition to singing, Bell enjoys giving back to the community. She is currently selling her “It’s Christmas Time” t-shirts and donating 10% of all proceeds to Bearapy Bookshelf to help create bears and books for children with social and emotional needs.