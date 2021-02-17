(News Release) The beautiful thing about modern technology is that we have the ability to be photographers and videographers at our fingertips. Harness that power for a chance to win public exposure and big prizes from four downtown Little Rock organizations.

Downtown Little Rock Partnership (DLRP), Arkansas Cinema Society (ACS), and KARK and Fox16 news stations have teamed up to host a downtown Little Rock video contest. Create a commercial showcasing the best of downtown Little Rock in under 30 seconds. The scope of the commercial can be as narrow or as broad as you like. Creativity is encouraged.

“We love finding ways to showcase local artists and art forms around downtown Little Rock, and videography and photography are part of that,” Gabe Holmstrom, Executive Director of Downtown Little Rock Partnership, said. “We’re encouraging anyone with access to a phone or camera to get out there and show us what they love about our city.”

The grand prize includes:

Commercial to air on live TV on KARK and Fox16 news channels.

$200 in gift cards to downtown Little Rock shops and restaurants, courtesy of DLRP.

A free, one-year ACS membership and a ticket to the Filmland festival.

Video to be featured on DLRP, ACS, KARK and FOX16’s Facebook pages – an aggregate audience of close to 745,000 people.

Rules and details:

Entry deadline: midnight on Tuesday, March 16.

This contest is open to all ages and demographics.

The downtown Little Rock region must be featured in the commercial in some capacity.

The maximum video length is 30 seconds.

The video must be appropriate for all audiences; the video may not be profane, sexist, racist, offensive, or overtly political.

To submit an entry:

Upload your video to YouTube and email the video link to DowntownPartnership@DowntownLR.com.

Include your full name and phone number in the body of the email.

For additional information, visit DowntownLR.com/news.

URL: https://www.downtownlr.com/news/2021/feb/16/downtown-little-rock-video-commercial-contest-deta/.