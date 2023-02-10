LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – If you are still looking for a date idea this Valentine’s Day weekend, the Little Rock Zoo has something for couples, families and even singles.

Feb. 11-12 is Love Your Zoo Weekend filled with lots of love from their animals. There will be love-themed keeper chats, Valentine’s Day themed enrichment for the animals and other activities.

❣️ Date idea day 5 ❣️



We’re at the Little Rock Zoo this morning talking all about what they have to offer this Valentine’s Day weekend. Don’t worry, if you’re not super into the day of love there’s something for you too!



📸 @LittleRockZoo pic.twitter.com/kbgWnUL4vH — Claire Kreuz (@ClaireKreuz_4) February 10, 2023

If you are not feeling the love this Valentine’s, they have you covered as well. For $5 you can name a cockroach after your ex and it will be fed to the Hornbill, Mayhem. Zoo staff will film Mayhem chowing down on the roaches and and air it on Feb. 13.

For a look at all the activities the Zoo has planned this Valentine’s Day, visit LittleRockZoo.com.