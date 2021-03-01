Spring temperatures are almost here and, as you take a look at your spring wardrobe, you may find that you need a refresh!

Live Thankfully Little Rock is an upscale resale boutique that can set you up – from head to toe – literally! And – at a fraction of the original retail cost!

A great bargain can ALSO do wonders for women!

Even though Live Thankfully Little Rock is an upscale resale boutique, they offer our clothing, shoes and a large variety of accessories at 90 percent off the original retail price.

They are blessed to have great donors who donate name brand items that are gently used.

Those donations include clothes, shoes or accessories from Tori Burch, Michael Kohrs, Trina Turk, Kate Spade and several others.

They sell a variety of other great brands and some stores around town donate their brand-new items that haven’t sold, as they are changing out their inventory.

Customers have access to new clothing with tags still on it – at 90 percent off.

100 percent of the proceeds benefit Immerse Arkansas, a local nonprofit that provides support and resources to youth from crisis – and youth who are aging out of the foster care system and have to live independently.

They recently donated $15,000 to Immerse Arkansas and have given them around $63,000 since 2017.