Live Thankfully sells gently worn, upscale resale clothing. Prices are 95% off the retail price. This Saturday from 10-t, they’re having an anniversary sale. All clothes will be $5. 100% of the proceeds benefit Immerse Arkansas here in Little Rock. Immerse Arkansas serves youth who are at-risk. These young people may be homeless, victims of abuse, teenage mothers, or other challenges.

Immerse serves as a resource center for youth to get a hot meal, shower, learn life skills, have access to life coaches and access to finding employment.

Since Live Thankfully opened five years ago, they’ve donated more than $100,000 to Immerse Arkansas.