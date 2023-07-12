LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Regional Chamber and Woman Achieve by The Venture Center will host its second Cultivate session of 2023. The topic is about building multi-generational relationships and it’s sponsored by Baptist Health.

The event is Thursday, July 27 at noon at the Clinton Presidential Library. The panel will consist of the following women:

Anika Dixon, President of Dixon Ventures, Inc.

Samantha Stewart, Owner of Certified Pies

Liz Russell, Principal of Liz Russell Solutions

Kristin “KV” Knox, Owner of Knox Media Group

Ashley Capel, Owner of The BizOps Group

Miya Blackmon, Chief Executive Officer of Little Rock Lightning

FOX 16 Good Day Anchor Ashlei King will moderate the discussion.

This year’s Cultivate sessions are focusing on nurturing relationships with women in business. The Venture Center’s Women Achieve program has allowed mentorship between women entrepreneurs.

Click here to get more information about the event and to buy tickets.