LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Regional Chamber is kicking off its 2023 Cultivate Women’s Business Series. The Chamber is teaming up with Women-Run for the year’s first panel discussion, which is Tuesday, March 14. It will focus on navigating workplace legal issues.

Attorneys Michelle Kaemmerling, Jane Kim and Regina Young will speak on the panel. They’ll talk about workplace issues like harassment, ADA/FMLA, wage and hour and investigating complaints. The program will kick off at 4 p.m. After the program, there will be a networking and cocktail hour.

Click here for more information and to reserve a spot at the event.