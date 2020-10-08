LR Regional Chamber kicks off Cultivate Women’s Business Series

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Regional Chamber is about to kick off its women’s professional development three-part series called Cultivate. The first session is Cultivate: A Seat at the Table. It will take place on Tuesday, October 13 from 12 to 1 p.m.

The first session will explore the lack of female leadership and dissect the experiences women of color face before making it into executive level positions. FOX16 Good Day Anchor Ashlei King will moderate the event. The panelist include, Dr. Jerrilyn Jones who is the Arkansas Department of Health Medical Director for Preparedness and Response and Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine at UAMS; Dr. Karama Neal who is the president of Southern Bancorp Community Partners; and Mimi San Pedro, who is the chief strategy officer at The Venture Center.

You can attend the event virtually or in-person. Click here for more information.

The second session in the series will be Monday, November 16. It is called Building Your Personal Board of Directors. The final session will be December 10. It is called Investing in Women-Owned Businesses.