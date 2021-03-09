LR teen starts eyelash business

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Little Rock teen starts her own eyelash business. On January 30, Ar’Kiya Taylor started her business called Perfect Minks by Kiya at the age of 14 years old.

“We strive to bring our customers the highest quality products. Our mission: To innovate, inspire, and elevate one’s confidence within. Innovation is the key when designing and crafting our latest products. We always focus on providing our customer with the best quality of products and the best customer service,” according to the Perfect Minks by Kiya website.

