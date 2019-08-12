Magic Springs continues ‘Rides, Slides & School Supplies’ drive

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Magic Springs Theme and Water Park is hosting its “Rides, Slides & School Supplies” drive. From August 1 until September 2, guests who bring one unopened school supply will receive a discounted park admission ticket for $24.99, plus tax.

“Magic Springs is pleased to continue our annual school supply drive this year to give back to our local community,” Jack Bateman, general manager at the park, said. “This not only helps students and teachers in need of materials for educational success, but allows our guests to benefit while

donating to a great cause.”

Magic Springs Theme and Water Park is now open daily through August 11, then weekends from August 17 to Labor Day, Monday, September 2. The thrills and chills of Magic Screams are quickly approaching and will run Saturdays and Sundays from September 28 – November 3.