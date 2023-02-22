LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A new entertainment center is open in Little Rock. Main Event is hosting its grand opening Friday, Feb. 24.

Main Event is a family entertainment center with a mission to bring families together through shared, fun experiences.

There are hundreds of games and activities designed to be played together including bowling lanes, laser tag, arcade games, virtual reality and billiards.

It’s not just about the games, Main Event also has a full restaurant and bar called Family Kitchen.

The new entertainment center also hosts parties for kids, adults and even companies. Parents can have their own dedicated party host for birthday parties and choose from multiple packages featuring a wide variety of activities for all ages, seven days a week.

For more information visit MainEvent.com.