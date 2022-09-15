LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Times is hosting a Margarita Festival at the Argenta Plaza in downtown North Little Rock on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. A number of restaurants will compete for the top prize of having the best margarita.

Tickets are still available. General admission tickets are $30 and will get you one Milagro margarita samples from each competitor. VIP tickets cost $100 and will include a separate entrance, a VIP-only area to enjoy Milagros Premium Select Barrel Tequila cocktails, food catered by Mr. Cajun and margaritas.

Watch the video for more information or visit the Arkansas Times website.