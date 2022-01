King Week kicks off on Monday, January 10 at 10 a.m. at the home of Daisy Gatson Bates at 1207 West 28th Street.

There is also a Day of Service at Catholic High school in Little Rock at 6300 Father Tribou. It’s on January 17 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.



For more information about all of the upcoming events you can call 888-290-KING.