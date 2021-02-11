Master P teams up with 2 Arkansans to produce BET Plus film

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Hip Hop icon and media mogul Master P has teamed up with two Arkansans on a new romantic comedy film called “Never and Again.” It is scheduled to release on BET Plus on February 11th.

Film director LazReal Lison and soundtrack producer Tracy Bell with Asah Entertainment are both from Arkansas.

The highly anticipated film features a star studded cast, including Master P, Jackie Long, Denise Boutte, Ella Joyce, Christian Keyes, Vanessa Simmons, Bebe Drake, Cymphonique Miller, Day 26’s Willie Taylor, Bishop Don Magic Juan and Jayson Bernard.

“Never and Again” focuses on a romance between Kevin (Long) and Jasmine (Boutte) that first sparked during their teenage years. The duo equally supported and shared passion for each other’s dreams. Her love for music and his love for football, ultimately falling madly in love in the process.

The “Never and Again” 11 song soundtrack lead single “Made For Me” by acclaimed Gospel Singer Tim Rogers features R&B singer Tweet.