The Fourth of July is Tuesday, which means there are some families getting together to enjoy a cookout. Whether you’re doing the cooking in the family or relying on a restaurant, barbecue is the way to go.

Phillip McClard and Dean Jennings from McClard’s B-B-Q stopped by Good Day Arkansas with some tips for the perfect barbecue. McClard suggested to thaw your meat out before putting it on the grill and cook it slow on low temperatures.

McClard’s B-B-Q has a Little Rock location at 9219 Stagecoach Road and a Hot Springs location at 505 Albert Pike.

For more information on McClard’s B-B-Q, visit Mcclards.com.