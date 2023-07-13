LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – There will be an evening of sowing prosperity at the premiere of a documentary called “Lessons From Bluffton” at the Ron Robinson Theater on Thursday, July 17.

“Lessons From Bluffton” is a story of renewal and prosperity in the small town of Bluffton, Georgia. The film dives into the impact of regenerative agriculture on the local economy, documents the revitalization of a desolate southern Georgia community, and delves into what true wealth means to the people behind making it all happen.

Immediately following the film there will be a discussion on Sowing Prosperity through health and entrepreneurship.

