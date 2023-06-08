The Miracle League is getting ready to kick off its burger competition to support athletes with special needs.

Local chefs will gather in Little Rock Sunday in hopes of having the best burger in the competition. Anyone who purchases a ticket will be able to try the competitors’ burger and vote for the winner.

The competition will be in the Heights area from North Grant Street to North Taylor Street. Gates will open at noon.

Adult tickets are $15 and children 10 and younger are free. Proceeds from the event will go to The Miracle League of Arkansas.

For more information on the 2023 Miracle League Burger Competition, visit MiracleLeagueAR.com.